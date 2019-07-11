Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 65 4.69 N/A 1.30 53.14 Insmed Incorporated 26 64.14 N/A -4.22 0.00

Demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.33 beta means ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 133.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Insmed Incorporated has a 3.03 beta and it is 203.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -7.40% at a $75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, which is potential 88.88% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Insmed Incorporated looks more robust than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Competitively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.