Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.67 N/A 1.15 73.62 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation. Histogenics Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.16 and its 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s beta is 3.29 which is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Histogenics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Histogenics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 16.79% upside potential and a consensus price target of $76.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Histogenics Corporation.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.