Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

Both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.67 9.22M 1.15 73.62 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.77 133.96M -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13,312,157.09% 7% 3.1% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 828,447,742.73% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $74.5, and a 2.94% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.