Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63 4.85 N/A 1.30 53.14 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Global Cord Blood Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.38 beta and it is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation are 9.7 and 9.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $75, while its potential downside is -10.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. About 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Global Cord Blood Corporation

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).