Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.06 N/A 1.15 73.62 Chimerix Inc. 3 16.36 N/A -1.37 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $74.5, with potential upside of 3.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 76.5% respectively. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chimerix Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.