Reviewing AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)’s and Its Rivals results

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AngloGold Ashanti Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.10% 1.90% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares AngloGold Ashanti Limited and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited N/A 16 53.65 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

AngloGold Ashanti Limited presently has an average price target of $23.55, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. The peers have a potential upside of 118.86%. Given AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti Limited is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AngloGold Ashanti Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year AngloGold Ashanti Limited has weaker performance than AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s competitors.

Liquidity

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Risk and Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a beta of -0.76 and its 176.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s peers are 36.71% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s competitors beat AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.