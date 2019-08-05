Reviewing AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)’s and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s results

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited 14 2.13 N/A 0.32 53.65 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Gold Standard Ventures Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.1% 1.9% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Gold Standard Ventures Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0 0 0 0.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 3.35% and an $21 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 18.03% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares. Competitively, 42.72% are Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94% Gold Standard Ventures Corp -4.76% 0% 0% -26.47% -42.86% -20%

For the past year AngloGold Ashanti Limited has 35.94% stronger performance while Gold Standard Ventures Corp has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.