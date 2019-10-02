Reviewing AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)’s and Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s results

As Gold businesses, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited 21 0.40 410.98M 0.32 53.65 Alamos Gold Inc. 6 3.59 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Alamos Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti Limited 1,976,815,776.82% 5.1% 1.9% Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Alamos Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 24.01% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.55. On the other hand, Alamos Gold Inc.’s potential upside is 37.46% and its consensus target price is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Alamos Gold Inc. looks more robust than AngloGold Ashanti Limited as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 65.56% of Alamos Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94% Alamos Gold Inc. -3.11% 12.16% 43.96% 47.86% 19.31% 81.94%

For the past year AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Alamos Gold Inc.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats Alamos Gold Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.