Reviewing AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)’s and Its Competitors results

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AngioDynamics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.20% 2.40% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares AngioDynamics Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. N/A 20 12.72 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

AngioDynamics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio AngioDynamics Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AngioDynamics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.21 2.26 2.65

The competitors have a potential upside of 53.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AngioDynamics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. has weaker performance than AngioDynamics Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AngioDynamics Inc. are 2.7 and 1.7. Competitively, AngioDynamics Inc.’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. AngioDynamics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AngioDynamics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

AngioDynamics Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, AngioDynamics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AngioDynamics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AngioDynamics Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.