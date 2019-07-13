Reviewing AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)’s and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s results

Since AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.33 N/A 0.04 454.42 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.93 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AngioDynamics Inc. and IsoRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AngioDynamics Inc. and IsoRay Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.6% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.3% -65.1%

Risk & Volatility

AngioDynamics Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, IsoRay Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

AngioDynamics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, IsoRay Inc. which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. IsoRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AngioDynamics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AngioDynamics Inc. and IsoRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.6% respectively. AngioDynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.4% are IsoRay Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -2.83% -13.88% -15.23% -8.61% -0.56% -2.93% IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. has -2.93% weaker performance while IsoRay Inc. has 45.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AngioDynamics Inc. beats IsoRay Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.