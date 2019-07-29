Reviewing AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)’s and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s results

Both AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.87 N/A 0.04 454.42 Inogen Inc. 94 3.64 N/A 2.06 36.33

Table 1 demonstrates AngioDynamics Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Inogen Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Inogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AngioDynamics Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.6% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

AngioDynamics Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inogen Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AngioDynamics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Inogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Inogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AngioDynamics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AngioDynamics Inc. and Inogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inogen Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Inogen Inc. is $181.5, which is potential 195.84% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.5% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Inogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -2.83% -13.88% -15.23% -8.61% -0.56% -2.93% Inogen Inc. 10.41% -9.97% -45% -49.6% -58.7% -39.72%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Inogen Inc.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors AngioDynamics Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.