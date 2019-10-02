Reviewing AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)’s and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s results

We are comparing AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 19 4.72 36.76M 1.60 12.72 Hologic Inc. 50 2.51 266.13M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 198,167,115.90% 3.2% 2.4% Hologic Inc. 537,310,720.78% -0.4% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.67 beta indicates that AngioDynamics Inc. is 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Hologic Inc. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AngioDynamics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Hologic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. AngioDynamics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AngioDynamics Inc. and Hologic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hologic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average target price and a 5.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AngioDynamics Inc. and Hologic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Hologic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. was less bullish than Hologic Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.