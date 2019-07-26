Reviewing ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)’s and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s results

We are comparing ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGI Homeservices Inc. 16 5.93 N/A 0.15 104.26 Yext Inc. 20 9.64 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ANGI Homeservices Inc. and Yext Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANGI Homeservices Inc. and Yext Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGI Homeservices Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.6% Yext Inc. 0.00% -95.8% -35.7%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANGI Homeservices Inc. Its rival Yext Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Yext Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ANGI Homeservices Inc. and Yext Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGI Homeservices Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Yext Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$20 is ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 44.72%. Competitively Yext Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential downside of -25.06%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ANGI Homeservices Inc. is looking more favorable than Yext Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.3% of ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares and 78% of Yext Inc. shares. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 7.3% are Yext Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANGI Homeservices Inc. -14.56% -1.47% -9.66% -14.09% 7.9% -3.98% Yext Inc. 0.95% -0.89% 16.2% 12.14% 43.17% 42.49%

For the past year ANGI Homeservices Inc. has -3.98% weaker performance while Yext Inc. has 42.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ANGI Homeservices Inc. beats Yext Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. Its tools allow consumers to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets. The company also sells advertising to service providers through its call center sales personnel; and on its Website, as well as through mobile applications. In addition, its e-commerce marketplace solutions offer members the opportunity to purchase services through its marketplace from service providers. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was formerly known as HomeAdvisor, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.