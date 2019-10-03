Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 74%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.