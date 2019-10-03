Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.53M
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 74%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.
