Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89

In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. is observed to has than Andina Acquisition Corp. III. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 48.37% respectively. Competitively, 15.51% are VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.