Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was more bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
