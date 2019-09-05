Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was more bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.