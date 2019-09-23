Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s results

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.