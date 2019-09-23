Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s results

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Andina Acquisition Corp. III and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.