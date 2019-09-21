Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.