Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
