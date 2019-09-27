Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU)’s and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Boston Omaha Corporation 20 0.00 9.75M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 47,630,679.04% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 4% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 5 of the 9 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.