Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Monocle Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 21.5% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share held by insiders are 22.19%. Competitively, 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.