Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

This is a contrast between Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Monocle Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 21.5% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share held by insiders are 22.19%. Competitively, 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.2%
|0.86%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.35%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
