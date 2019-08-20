Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s and Its Competitors results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.50
The potential upside of the competitors is -38.47%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s rivals.
Dividends
Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.