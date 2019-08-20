Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s and Its Competitors results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The potential upside of the competitors is -38.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s rivals.

Dividends

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.