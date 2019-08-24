Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and GX Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 14.7% respectively. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share held by insiders are 22.19%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 1.96% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.
