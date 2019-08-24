Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and GX Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 14.7% respectively. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share held by insiders are 22.19%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 1.96% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.