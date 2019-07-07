Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1661.65
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.2%
|0.86%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.48%
|0.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.26%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
