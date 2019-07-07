Reviewing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s results

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Andina Acquisition Corp. III and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 64.05% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.