Reviewing Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)’s and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s results

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics LP 35 3.67 N/A 2.51 14.18 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 16.29 N/A 3.45 0.62

Table 1 highlights Andeavor Logistics LP and PEDEVCO Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PEDEVCO Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Andeavor Logistics LP. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Andeavor Logistics LP’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PEDEVCO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 901.8% 108.7%

Risk & Volatility

Andeavor Logistics LP’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PEDEVCO Corp.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Andeavor Logistics LP’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, PEDEVCO Corp. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. PEDEVCO Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Andeavor Logistics LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.8% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares and 0.7% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares. 0.4% are Andeavor Logistics LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andeavor Logistics LP 0.85% 3.4% 0.85% -8.22% -20.18% 9.57% PEDEVCO Corp. 1.92% -20.6% 39.47% 17.78% 551.34% 179.94%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP has weaker performance than PEDEVCO Corp.

Summary

PEDEVCO Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Andeavor Logistics LP.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.