Reviewing Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)’s and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82 MRC Global Inc. 16 0.27 N/A 0.52 29.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. MRC Global Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Andeavor Logistics LP. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Andeavor Logistics LP is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Andeavor Logistics LP and MRC Global Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Andeavor Logistics LP is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, MRC Global Inc.’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Andeavor Logistics LP has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, MRC Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. MRC Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Andeavor Logistics LP and MRC Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00 MRC Global Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of MRC Global Inc. is $20, which is potential 54.92% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.5% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares are held by institutional investors while 8.27% of MRC Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are MRC Global Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98% MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP had bearish trend while MRC Global Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MRC Global Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Andeavor Logistics LP.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.