Reviewing Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)’s and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s results

Since Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82 Exterran Corporation 14 0.33 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Andeavor Logistics LP and Exterran Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Andeavor Logistics LP and Exterran Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Andeavor Logistics LP is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exterran Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Andeavor Logistics LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Exterran Corporation are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Exterran Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Andeavor Logistics LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Andeavor Logistics LP and Exterran Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.5% and 90.5% respectively. Insiders held 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Exterran Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98% Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP has stronger performance than Exterran Corporation

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.