Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 466.80% and an $14 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 11.6% respectively. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders are 23.87%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.