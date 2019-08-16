Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 497.01%. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 128.31% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 34.9%. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.