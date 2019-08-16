Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 497.01%. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 128.31% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 34.9%. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.