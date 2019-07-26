Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential is 292.16% at a $14 consensus price target. Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 196.19%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders are 23.87%. Comparatively, 12.22% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd was more bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.