Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 473.77% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with consensus price target of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.