Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 473.77% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with consensus price target of $14.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
