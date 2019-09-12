Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 71.39 N/A -0.08 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 347.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $12.

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 23.87%. Competitively, 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.