Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 243.15 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, with potential upside of 201.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 277.67% stronger performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.