Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8
|243.15
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, with potential upside of 201.72%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-12.19%
|-11.99%
|290.3%
|132.93%
|0%
|277.67%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 277.67% stronger performance.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
