Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential is 508.70% at a $14 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders are 23.87%. Competitively, 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.