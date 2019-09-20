Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 378.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12. Competitively the average price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 34.70% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.