Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 378.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12. Competitively the average price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 34.70% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.
Summary
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.