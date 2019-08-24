Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|14.63
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Kitov Pharma Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average price target while its potential upside is 490.72%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 20.28% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.