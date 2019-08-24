Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.63 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Kitov Pharma Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average price target while its potential upside is 490.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 20.28% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.