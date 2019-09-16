Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 16.73 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 389.80%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a 122.82% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.