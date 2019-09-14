Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

We are contrasting Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|76.59
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average target price of $12, and a 374.31% upside potential. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $26.67, with potential upside of 409.94%. The results provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, based on analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.