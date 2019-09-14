Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

We are contrasting Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 76.59 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average target price of $12, and a 374.31% upside potential. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $26.67, with potential upside of 409.94%. The results provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.