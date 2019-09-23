Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Entera Bio Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential is 349.44% at a $12 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.