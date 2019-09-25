Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 45.89 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $12, and a 389.80% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 12.6%. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.