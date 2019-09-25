Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|45.89
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Analyst Recommendations
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $12, and a 389.80% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 12.6%. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
