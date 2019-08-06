Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 204.77 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 345.86%. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 116.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 97.6%. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.