Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

This is a contrast between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.26 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cerecor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 389.80%. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 181.50%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Cerecor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.