Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 490.72% and an $14 consensus price target. Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 640.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.