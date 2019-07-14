Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $14, and a 201.72% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Cassava Sciences Inc.