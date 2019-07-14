Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cassava Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $14, and a 201.72% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Cassava Sciences Inc.
