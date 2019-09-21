Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 371.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 61.2%. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.