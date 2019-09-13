Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 368.75% and an $12 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 13.75%. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.