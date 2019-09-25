Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 389.80% and an $12 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 151.05%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.