Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.18M -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 134,283,140.92% 0% 0% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 4,457,469,621.16% -122.3% -65.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, with potential upside of 421.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 47%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders are 23.87%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.