Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 191.43 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 338.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.