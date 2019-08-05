Reviewing Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|191.43
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 338.87%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
