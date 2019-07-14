Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.47 beta means Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s volatility is 147.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $10, with potential upside of 210.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 14.3%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.43%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.