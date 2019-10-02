Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s results

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 109.49M -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,619,530,233.51% -127.1% -102.3% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,322,342,995.17% -41.6% -30.4%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.54 beta is the reason why it is 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 314.01% at a $13 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 75.6%. Insiders held roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.